Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy, lingering lake effect snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and breezy Tuesday night with lingering lake effect snow. Lows in the 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, lingering lake effect snow. High: 28, Low: 5

Thursday: Sunny, cold. High: 25, Low: 2

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 16

Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow at night. High: 29, Low: 25

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 30, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy, light snow ending. High: 32, Low: 28

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 11

