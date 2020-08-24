Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, but breezy overnight. Lows in the mid-30s in the city, and near freezing in outlying areas.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 40, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 42, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 41, Low: 30

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 45, Low: 26

Thursday: Big change! Cold. High: 20, Low: 14

Friday: Sunny, really cold! High: 18, Low: 8

