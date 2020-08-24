Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cold Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light rain/snow mix ends, cloudy and cold Monday. Highs in the low-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Light mix ends. High: 42, Low: 32

Tuesday: Still chilly. High: 46, Low: 31

Wednesday: Dry. High: 53, Low: 38

Thursday: Light rain early. High: 49, Low: 35

Friday: Colder than normal. High: 48, Low: 34

Saturday: Not as chilly. High: 57, Low: 41

Sunday: Pleasant. High: 61, Low: 39


