Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cooler with a steady rain Sunday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6596524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, cooler with a steady rain Sunday night. Lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 64, Low: 46: Showers end early. High: 65, Low: 49: Sunny, cool, chilly. High: 67, Low: 48: Sunny, chilly. High: 59, Low: 43: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 57, Low: 43: Light showers. High: 54, Low: 43: Showers return. High: 53, Low: 46