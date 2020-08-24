Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, foggy with snow showers Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and foggy with snow showers Saturday night. Lows in the upper-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Morning snow, mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 26

Tuesday: Some sun. High: 37, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 38, Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 37, Low: 28

Friday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 35, Low: 26

Saturday: A little colder. High: 34, Low: 23

