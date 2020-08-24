Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, light showers Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with light showers Sunday. Highs in the 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Windy with more showers. High: 53, Low: 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High: 58, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cool. High: 54, Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 53, Low: 39

Thursday: mostly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, still cool. High: 55, Low: 41

Saturday: Few PM showers. High: 58, Low: 42

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam footage of fatal CPD shooting of Adam Toledo narrated in court
IL reports 3,630 new COVID cases, 13 deaths
Teen killed among 12 shot in Chicago weekend violence
Cicada invasion: What to know as billions of bugs emerge this spring
ISP reports 60 Chicago-area expressway shootings so far this year
'Explosive materials' found on Highland Park lakefront
2 truckers allegedly kidnap women for ransom, FBI seeking victims
Show More
Woman carjacked outside South Loop Target
3 toddlers found fatally stabbed in CA apartment, mother arrested
Chicago man charged in Oak Park officer shooting
Facebook breach: How to protect your privacy on social media
Will seniors need a COVID-19 booster shot in the fall?
More TOP STORIES News