Chicago Weather: Cloudy, scattered showers and storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Tuesday with scattered showers and storms.. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 77, Low: 60

Wednesday:Cloudy, warm. High: 85, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and very warm. High: 88, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 64

Saturday: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 81, Low: 58

Monday: Much cooler, partly cloudy Labor Day. High: 74, Low: 59


