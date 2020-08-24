Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy skies and breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy skies and breezy Tuesday night. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Snow showers. High: 33, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries. High: 37, Low: 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 41, Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain/snow mix. High: 42, Low: 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 41, Low: 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy, mild for December. High: 46, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 40, Low: 28



