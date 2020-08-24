Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, warm, some showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and very warm with some showers Friday night. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Sunny, hot, stray shower possible. High: 87, Low: 70

Sunday: Hot with a storm chance late. High: 89, Low: 63

Monday: Isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 70

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 66

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 57

Thursday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 76, Low: 58

Friday: Showers, storms. High: 75, Low: 56

