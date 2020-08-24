Chicago Weather: Cloudy, warm Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy but warm Wednesday. Highs in the mid-80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.:Cloudy, warm. High: 85, Low: 62: Sunny and very warm. High: 88, Low: 59: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 61: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 64: Mostly sunny, a few storms. High: 84, Low: 66: Much cooler, partly cloudy Labor Day. High: 73, Low: 59: Scattered showers and storms. High: 69, Low: 60