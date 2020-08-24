Chicago Weather: Cloudy with lake effect snow possible Wednesday

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Cloudy with some light snow. High: 33, Low: 29
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries. High: 37, Low: 27
Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 41, Low: 35
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain/snow mix. High: 42, Low: 28
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 41, Low: 33
Monday: Mostly cloudy, mild for December. High: 46, Low: 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 40, Low: 28
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.