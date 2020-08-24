Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy with lake effect snow possible Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with lake effect snow possible Wednesday, Highs in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Wednesday: Cloudy with some light snow. High: 33, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries. High: 37, Low: 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 41, Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light rain/snow mix. High: 42, Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 41, Low: 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy, mild for December. High: 46, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 40, Low: 28



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video contradicts driver story of how prisoner escaped in Gary
Zion triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical: police
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
2 boys accused of armed Rogers Park carjacking: CPD
CPS, CTU clash over return to classroom plan
Amy Coney Barrett's replacement confirmed in Chicago
IN reports 6,283 new COVID-19 cases, 125 additional deaths
Show More
Six Flags Great America offering drive-thru lights show
Chicago area hospitals frustrated over timing of COVID-19 shots
Woman, 58, hurt in Avondale bus stop robbery: CPD
No discipline for Madigan as House probe ends
Chicago Bears' Mario Edwards Jr. charged with misdemeanor assault: ESPN
More TOP STORIES News