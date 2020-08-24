Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy with passing showers

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with a passing shower or two Tuesday night. Lows in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers end. High: 79, Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. High: 84, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, heating up. High: 86, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny, summer-like heat. High: 87, Low: 68

Sunday: Hot with stray storms late. High: 89, Low: 64

Monday: Hot with a stray storm. High: 86, Low: 68

Tuesday: Hot with a stray storm. High: 85, Low: 66

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts.
