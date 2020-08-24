Chicago Weather: Cloudy with passing showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with a passing shower or two Tuesday night. Lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers end. High: 79, Low: 65
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. High: 84, Low: 66
Friday: Sunny, heating up. High: 86, Low: 67
Saturday: Sunny, summer-like heat. High: 87, Low: 68
Sunday: Hot with stray storms late. High: 89, Low: 64
Monday: Hot with a stray storm. High: 86, Low: 68
Tuesday: Hot with a stray storm. High: 85, Low: 66
