Chicago Weather: Cloudy with rain starting later

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with rain beginning later Friday night. Lows in the upper 40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Morning rain, PM scattered showers. High: 58, Low: 39
Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 54, Low: 41
Monday: Sunny, warm, breezy. High: 76, Low: 62
Tuesday: Very warm. High: 84, Low: 58
Wednesday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 48
Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 58, Low: 43
Friday: Sunny, drying out. High: 68, Low: 49
