Chicago Weather: Cloudy with rain starting later

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with rain beginning later Friday night. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Morning rain, PM scattered showers. High: 58, Low: 39

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 54, Low: 41

Monday: Sunny, warm, breezy. High: 76, Low: 62

Tuesday: Very warm. High: 84, Low: 58

Wednesday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 48

Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 58, Low: 43

Friday: Sunny, drying out. High: 68, Low: 49

