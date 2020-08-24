Weather

Chicago Weather: Cloudy with scattered snow Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with scattered snow Friday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries/sprinkles. High: 35, Low: 28

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 37, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow at night. High: 31, Low: 21

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning flurries. High: 32, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High: 35, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow. High: 34, Low: 25

Friday: Snow chance. High: 33, Low: 26

