Chicago Weather: Cloudy with showers Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with showers later Friday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: PM showers. High: 58, Low: 45

Saturday: Rainy at times. High: 57, Low: 38

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 54, Low: 41

Monday: Sunny, warm up! High: 74, Low: 60

Tuesday: Very warm, breezy. High: 82, Low: 62

Wednesday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 61, Low: 43

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
