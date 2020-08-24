Chicago Weather: Cloudy with showers Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with showers later Friday. Highs in the upper 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.PM showers. High: 58, Low: 45: Rainy at times. High: 57, Low: 38: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 54, Low: 41: Sunny, warm up! High: 74, Low: 60: Very warm, breezy. High: 82, Low: 62: Warm with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 49: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 61, Low: 43