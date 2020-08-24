Weather

Chicago Weather: Cold, clear

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear to partly cloudy and cold Wednesday night. Lows in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cold start, but plenty of sun. High: 58, Low: 41

Friday: Rain possible late. High: 61, Low: 46

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain lingers. High: 56, Low: 39

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 43

Monday: Warmer, breezy. High: 76, Low: 68

Tuesday: Very warm, breezy. High: 84, Low: 60

Wednesday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 78, Low: 52

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rally calls for police reforms outside Chicago City Council
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
Police shoot, kill Ohio teen who attacked 2 with knife
707 Naperville students under COVID-related quarantine
IL reports 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
Man charged in Kenosha Co. bar shooting that killed 3
CPS plans to fully reopen schools this fall
Show More
George Floyd protest: Chicago reaction peaceful after Chauvin verdict
Teen arrested in connection with carjacking, CPD chase: officials
Loretto Hospital resumes vaccinations for Austin residents
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
More TOP STORIES News