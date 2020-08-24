Weather

Chicago Weather: Cold with clearing skies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds break and skies clear Monday night, but temperatures remain cold. Lows in the mid-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny but cold. High: 36, Low: 25

Wednesday: Sunny, not as cold. High: 46, Low: 29

Thursday: Lots of sun. High: 45, Low: 33

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 43, Low: 26

Saturday: Clear and sunny. High: 46, Low: 31

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, still dry. High: 41, Low: 26

Monday: Mostly sunny, flurries in Indiana. High: 39, Low: 24


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
Why you shouldn't expect a second stimulus check this year
Illinois losing battle to save veterans at state care facilities
Lipinski advisor killed in Florida crash on Thanksgiving
Dangerous waves knock down bicyclist along Lakefront Trail
Will Illinois teachers be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine?
Show More
Beloved youth soccer coach, referee dies from COVID-19 at age 82
Small Business Saturday: Did it help?
Teen boy shot to death in South Loop parking garage: police
Don't wait to buy, send holiday gifts as pandemic disruptions continue
Vandals target outdoor dining tents
More TOP STORIES News