Chicago Weather: Cold with lingering drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy precipitation ends, but drizzle lingers Monday night. Lows in the low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy with some PM sun. High: 45, Low: 30: Cloudy, cold by the lake and warm to the south on St. Patrick's Day. High: 50, Low: 38: Rain mix. High: 42, Low: 31Sunny, but cold by the lake. High: 44, Low: 27: Bright and balmy. High: 53, Low: 37: Sunny, mild, breezy, warmer. High: 60, Low: 45: Mild with increasing clouds. High: 62, Low: 47