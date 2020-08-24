Chicago Weather: Cold with lingering drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy precipitation ends, but drizzle lingers Monday night. Lows in the low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some PM sun. High: 45, Low: 30
Wednesday: Cloudy, cold by the lake and warm to the south on St. Patrick's Day. High: 50, Low: 38
Thursday: Rain mix. High: 42, Low: 31
Friday: Sunny, but cold by the lake. High: 44, Low: 27
Saturday: Bright and balmy. High: 53, Low: 37
Sunday: Sunny, mild, breezy, warmer. High: 60, Low: 45
Monday: Mild with increasing clouds. High: 62, Low: 47
