Chicago Weather: Cold with lingering drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy precipitation ends, but drizzle lingers Monday night. Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some PM sun. High: 45, Low: 30

Wednesday: Cloudy, cold by the lake and warm to the south on St. Patrick's Day. High: 50, Low: 38

Thursday: Rain mix. High: 42, Low: 31

Friday: Sunny, but cold by the lake. High: 44, Low: 27

Saturday: Bright and balmy. High: 53, Low: 37

Sunday: Sunny, mild, breezy, warmer. High: 60, Low: 45

Monday: Mild with increasing clouds. High: 62, Low: 47

