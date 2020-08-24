Weather

Chicago Weather: Cold with mix of rain, snow Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow Wednesday. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Rain/snow mix. High: 42, Low: 31

Thursday: Cold start, but plenty of sun. High: 56, Low: 40

Friday: Rain possible late. High: 61, Low: 45

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. High: 58, Low: 39

Sunday: Dry, cool. High: 57, Low: 43

Monday: Warmer, breezy. High: 67, Low: 54

Tuesday: Light mix. High: 76, Low: 58

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
