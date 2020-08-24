Chicago Weather: Cool, some showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cool, with some showers hanging around Wednesday. Highs in the mid-60s to 70s south of the city.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Scattered showers. High: 65, Low: 58: Mainly dry and cool. High: 67, Low: 59: Mainly dry. High: 69, Low: 60: Few rain showers. High: 75, Low: 60: Dry, milder. High: 76, Low: 57: Nice day. High: 70, Low: 56: Soaking morning rain. High: 74 , Low: 55