Weather

Chicago Weather: Cool, some showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cool, with some showers hanging around Wednesday. Highs in the mid-60s to 70s south of the city.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 65, Low: 58

Thursday: Mainly dry and cool. High: 67, Low: 59

Friday: Mainly dry. High: 69, Low: 60

Saturday: Few rain showers. High: 75, Low: 60

Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 76, Low: 57

Monday: Nice day. High: 70, Low: 56

Tuesday: Soaking morning rain. High: 74 , Low: 55



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 18, charged in Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing, police say
Police release image of car suspected in Canaryville fatal shooting of girl, 8
Students rally in Wheaton to get back inside the classroom
FBI warns of possible spike in cyber crimes targeting kids
What we know about candy factory giveaway
More than 100 ATMs stolen or damaged during Chicago riots, data shows
51 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
CPS returns to virtual learning
Rochester police leaders retiring after Daniel Prude suffocation death
Volunteers work to get neighbors counted before 2020 Census deadline
Chicago police officers honored following July shootout at 25th District
Gary's Health Commissioner honored with prestigious nomination
More TOP STORIES News