Chicago Weather: Cool with light morning showers Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cool with light morning showers Friday. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Light morning showers. High: 63, Low: 48

Saturday: PM heavy rain. High: 57, Low: 47

Sunday: Windy with lingering showers. High: 53, Low: 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High: 59, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cool. High: 55, Low: 38

Wednesday: Sunny, cool. High: 51, Low: 39

Thursday: Sunny, still cool. High: 58, Low: 40

