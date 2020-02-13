Weather

Chicago Weather: Cooler with some light showers Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and cooler with light showers Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with sprinkles. High: 77, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 81, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 85, Low: 63

Friday: Sunny and heating up. High: 89, Low: 66

Saturday: Sunny, hot, stray storm. High: 91, Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. High: 90, Low: 65

Monday: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 66


