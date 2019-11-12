Chicago Weather: Dangerous, record cold moves in

The official low for Tuesday at O'Hare Airport has reached eight degrees, tying the record low for November 12.
The high for Tuesday is expected to be 21 degrees, which would set the record for coldest high temperature for November 12. The record for coldest high is 28 degrees in 1995.
Commuters at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway were chilled to the bone as record snow gives way to record cold.
Overnight, people huddled under heat lamps at the Roosevelt "L" platform and folks shivered in CTA bus shelters.
"It's quite invigorating, to say the least," said commuter Dianne Van Wormer. "You get a little nature facial."
"Union Station to the Merchandise Mart was a solid nine blocks," said commuter Dan Clay. "So cold. Put your head down. Run fast."
Run fast, dress in layers and cover your head and ears. And if you're driving, protect your car also.
Experts say make sure your gas tank is at least half full, check your oil and windshield washer fluids, swap your standard windshield wipers for winter blades, make sure your battery is at full power, check your tire pressure and finally grease your locks to keep them from freezing.
"It came on us like a ton of bricks," said commuter Patrick Green. "I have to get some warmer clothes"
The cold comes after some parts of the Chicago area received six inches of snow Monday and more than 1,000 flights were canceled at O'Hare and Midway.
Flights are slowly getting back in the air Tuesday morning, with 92 flights canceled at O'Hare and four at Midway as of 4:54 a.m.
On Monday, the poor visibility and strong gusty winds made for less than ideal conditions. At one point Monday night, 1,276 flights were canceled at O'Hare and 78 flights at Midway. Delays at O'Hare are averaged over an hour.
Tuesday morning, delays are less than 20 minutes at O'Hare and Midway.