Weather

Chicago Weather: Dangerous winds up to 60 mph expected could snarl Thanksgiving travel

By Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO -- Dangerous winds gusts of 60 mph could hit the Chicago area on Wednesday at the start of the busy travel holiday.

A high wind warning is set from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind is expected to blow down trees and power lines, and cause outages.

"Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said in its warning. The greatest threat will be mid-morning through late afternoon.

Forecasters are expecting winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts between 50 and 60 mph, the weather service said.

The warning applies to portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, stretching from Rockford to Portage.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
