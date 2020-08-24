Chicago Weather: Decreasing clouds, winds diminish Sunday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7980858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Decreasing clouds, winds diminish Sunday night Lows in the mid-20s, low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sprinkles north: 50, Low: 29: Cold day. High: 41, Low: 26: Not as chilly. High: 49, Low: 41: Breezy, well above normal. High: 62, Low: 47: More clouds. High: 60, Low: 44: Rain returns. High: 47, Low: 42: Wet. High: 51, Low: 34