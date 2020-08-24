Weather

Chicago Weather: Dense fog early, rainy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dense fog in the morning and rainy at times on Wednesday. Highs near 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 49, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, clearing late. High: 48, Low: 34

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 47, Low: 30

Saturday: Bright sunshine. High: 50, Low: 36

Sunday: PM rain/snow. High: 47, Low: 29

Monday: Cold, snow possible. High: 34, Low: 24

Tuesday: Cold, periods of snow. High: 29, Low: 25



