Chicago Weather: Dim sunshine, unseasonably warm Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dim sunshine but unseasonably warm Sunday. Highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and warm. High: 74, Low: 57: Sunny, breezy, record high: 75, Low: 61: Breezy, storms late. High: 74, Low: 38: Sunny but colder. High: 49, Low: 32: Sunny, chilly. High: 56, Low: 39: Sunny, quiet. High: 50, Low: 35: Clouds increase. High: 47, Low: 40