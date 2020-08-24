Weather

Chicago Weather: Dim sunshine, unseasonably warm Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dim sunshine but unseasonably warm Sunday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 74, Low: 57

Monday: Sunny, breezy, record high: 75, Low: 61

Tuesday: Breezy, storms late. High: 74, Low: 38

Wednesday: Sunny but colder. High: 49, Low: 32

Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 56, Low: 39

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 50, Low: 35

Saturday: Clouds increase. High: 47, Low: 40



