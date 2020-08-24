Weather

Chicago Weather: Evening sprinkles, mostly cloudy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Evening sprinkles, mostly cloudy Wednesday night. Lows in the lower 40s in the city and upper 30s in outlying areas.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Rain late, windy. High: 50, Low: 34

Friday: Cloudy, breezy, morning rain/snow mix. High: 54, Low: 36

Saturday: Milder with showers. High: 64, Low: 40

Sunday: Sunny and cooler, but dry. High: 53, Low: 36

Monday: Sunny and warming up. High: 63, Low: 48

Tuesday: Light showers. High: 63, Low: 48

Wednesday: Light rain early. High: 57, Low: 40

