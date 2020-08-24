Weather

Chicago Weather: Evening storms inland Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Evening storms inland, clearing and mild Saturday. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, lower humidity. High: 88, Low: 67

Monday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 85, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 78, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny but heating up again. High: 90, Low: 72

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 92, Low: 68

Saturday Less humid. High: 87, Low: 65

