Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow in afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicagoans bundled up Friday morning to deal with frigid temperatures, with wind chills dipping to about -30.
Highs Friday will be in the single digits and a Wind Chill Advisory was in effect for the Chicago area until noon.
In addition to the frigid wind chills, Friday afternoon will see some snow, with an accumulation of less than an inch expected.
With wind chills that cold, bundling up properly can be a matter of survival. Areas that are most susceptible like fingers, toes, the tip of the nose and the ears, should be covered in weather this cold. Temps this low can cause frostbite quickly.
Chicago Public Schools are open Friday, but some schools across the area are closed Friday. For a complete list. click here.
Schools are not the only thing closed, with Navy Pier closing its Centennial Ferris Wheel.
During the frigid morning commute...the gates at six different crossings along a mile and a half stretch near the LaGrange and Brookfield border came down and wouldn't go back up, forcing the BNSF line to Aurora, the busiest line to slow to a crawl. Meanwhile, drivers took chances, speeding around the gates to get by.
Metra says a broken rail, likely brittle from the cold may have fractured sending the gates down for safety.
"At this point the rail breaks are being worked on, but the gates malfunctions that the rail breaks caused have been cleared up," said Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile. "The problems probably caused more issues for motorists than our customers."
Friday morning, some commuters at Metra's Naperville station said they expect issues in the severe cold.
"Metra has been pretty reliable and I have to say they've done a pretty good job even through the last couple years when it's been really cold," Metra commuter Vince Trankina.
"I mean there's always gonna be delays," said Metra commuter Gary Wesoloski. "Things don't work well when it's cold so you just deal with it. That's commuting in Chicago."
Despite dealing with freezing switches in some areas, a few rail breaks and some mechanical failures, Metra says it had some residual delays but kept things moving and to prevent issues crews have been using fire to heat up parts of the tracks to keep the metal from contracting.
Meanwhile, commuters bundled up tight for the long icy walk to the office after their train ride.
"I got extra pants on and heavy parka," said Metra commuter Tom McDonald. "I'm from Maine so I'm okay with cold weather."
Metra says it will keep traffic off of that one track that has the break so they can fully repair it. However Metra expects this cold spell to wreak a lot of havoc.
Metra says it now has signal crews on 12-hour shifts around the clock so that someone is always available.
Out in the train yards this weekend Metra will have extra personnel because it will not shut off it's locomotives for days.
During this extreme cold, the Illinois Tollway is launching around-the-clock road patrols. That's so they can quickly help any stranded drivers and respond immediately to calls that come in to star-9-9-9 motorist assistance.
To stay safe in these extreme cold, the Tollway recommends that you have your cell phone full charged before heading out, be sure tires are properly inflated, keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up and keep a cold weather safety kit in your car, Items like a flare, blanket and flashlight.
AAA is ready to respond to hundreds of phone calls from people in need of roadside assistance
"If you're heading out today make sure your gas tank is full so it can keep you warm if you're stuck and make sure you have plenty of warm gear in the car with you," AAA spokeswoman Beth Mosher.
Mechanic Chris Barrett of Chippers Auto Care in Darien says the negative temperatures are hard on your vehicle, especially your tires.
"Mainly it is tires," Barrett said. "No matter what you do, the tires are going to lose air."
A surge of arctic air is blasting into Chicago and the Midwest, starting this week and continuing into February. The Polar Vortex, which gained notoriety in 2014 when it brought shockingly cold temperatures to the Midwest, is a circulation of cold air in the Arctic Circle about 7 to 10 miles above ground in the stratosphere.
The vortex's strong circulation usually keeps it up above the North Pole, but when it weakens little pieces of energy break off and split, and send arctic air south.
The cold air then goes back to circling the North Pole in the summer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.