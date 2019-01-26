Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area while snow, black ice cause several crashes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5107320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temperatures were below zero and wind chills were even colder Friday night into Saturday.

Chicagoans woke up to extreme cold Saturday, with temperatures as low as -6 early in the morning.Highs Saturday are expected to reach 12 degrees.Anywhere from a dusting to about an inch fell Friday, but the cold caused the snow to stick to everything, including sidewalks and roadways. Drivers and pedestrians should be careful and wary of slick spots.Temperatures dipped below zero once again overnight into Saturday, and highs in the teens are expected this weekend. Monday will see a brief respite with highs near 30 and then a blast of truly freezing air returns Tuesday. Wind chills Tuesday could dip as low as -50 degrees.With wind chills that cold, bundling up properly can be a matter of survival. Areas that are most susceptible like fingers, toes, the tip of the nose and the ears, should be covered in weather this cold.In Calumet Heights, a water main broke early Saturday. The water from the break can freeze within minutes when exposed to the morning's freezing temperatures.Snowy and slick road conditions Friday night into Saturday morning caused several traffic accidents in parts of the city and suburbs.Two people were injured in a crash near South Canal Street and South Archer Avenue. The vehicle the victims were riding in crashed into a viaduct at approximately 1:30 a.m.Both victims, a woman in serious condition and a man in critical condition, were taken to Stroger Hospital.On Westbound I-80 near Harlem Avenue, a tanker truck turned over at approximately 1 a.m. Westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours as crews cleared the road. No serious injuries have been reported.All lanes have since reopened. The crash is under investigation.Two crashes were also reported in I-55 northbound early Saturday. One crash occurred at milepost 261 near Illinois Route 126, and the other at milepost 259 near Lockport/Plainfield Road.Both crashes resulted in lane closures.Officials said black ice continues to be a problem Saturday morning. IDOT crews are working to treat roads.Despite dealing with freezing switches in some areas, a few rail breaks and some mechanical failures, Metra said it had some residual delays but kept things moving and to prevent issues crews have been using fire to heat up parts of the tracks to keep the metal from contracting.Metra sad it will keep traffic off of that one track that has the break so they can fully repair it. However Metra expects this cold spell to wreak a lot of havoc.Metra said it now has signal crews on 12-hour shifts around the clock so that someone is always available. In the train yards Metra will have extra personnel because it will not shut off its locomotives over the weekend.During the extreme cold, the Illinois Tollway launched around-the-clock road patrols so they can quickly help any stranded drivers and respond immediately to calls that come in to *999 motorist assistance.To stay safe in these extreme cold, the Tollway recommends that you have your cell phone fully charged before heading out, be sure tires are properly inflated, keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up and keep a cold weather safety kit in your car, Items like a flare, blanket and flashlight.AAA is ready to respond to hundreds of phone calls from people in need of roadside assistance"If you're heading out today make sure your gas tank is full so it can keep you warm if you're stuck and make sure you have plenty of warm gear in the car with you," AAA spokeswoman Beth Mosher.Mechanic Chris Barrett of Chippers Auto Care in Darien said the negative temperatures are hard on your vehicle, especially your tires."Mainly it is tires," Barrett said. "No matter what you do, the tires are going to lose air."A surge of arctic air is blasting into Chicago and the Midwest, starting this week and continuing into February. The Polar Vortex, which gained notoriety in 2014 when it brought shockingly cold temperatures to the Midwest, is a circulation of cold air in the Arctic Circle about 7 to 10 miles above ground in the stratosphere.The vortex's strong circulation usually keeps it up above the North Pole, but when it weakens little pieces of energy break off and split, and send arctic air south.The cold air then goes back to circling the North Pole in the summer.