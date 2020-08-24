Weather

Chicago Weather: Few evening showers Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A few evening showers, then clearing skies Thursday night. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 60, Low: 45

Saturday: Sunny, warm, breezy. High: 79, Low: 58

Sunday: Warm and breezy. High: 82, Low: 60

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 50

Tuesday: Sunny, cool. High: 62, Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 61, Low: 50

Thursday: Rain chance. High: 64, Low: 46

