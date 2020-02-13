Weather

Chicago Weather: Few showers, storms Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Few showers, storms Monday. Highs in 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Rain early. High: 87, Low: 65

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 68

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 69

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High: 82, Low: 65

Friday: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 64

Saturday: Warming up. High: 82, Low: 67

Sunday: Extremely hot, with late storms. High: 77, Low: 61


