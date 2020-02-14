snow

Chicago weather: Frigid air moves in as city experiences coldest Valentine's Day in 77 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The snow has ended but temperatures have plunged with wind chills below zero Friday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake (Ill.), McHenry and Will counties until 10 a.m. Friday.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Chicago Area Complete List

The advisory was in effect with wind chills of between -10 and -20 degrees, which the National Weather Service says can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The city recorded minus 2 degrees shortly before sunrise at O'Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. That is the coldest Chicago has been on Valentine's Day in 77 years.

That's one degree cooler than the city experienced in 1943, and was also the coldest day so far this season.

But it's still well above the coldest recorded Valentine's Day on record in 1905, when the city saw temperatures of minus 11.

RELATED: Look back at Chicago's coldest day on record
EMBED More News Videos

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.



The weather has led to a few schools in the area to be closed Friday. For a full list, click here.

The bitter cold comes after another round of snow, with some places getting as much as five inches of snow.

WATCH: Winter surfers ride Lake Michigan waves
EMBED More News Videos

Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.



Friday will be sunny and temperatures will warm up over the weekend.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countylake countylake county indianakane countymchenry countywill countykankakee countydekalb countylasalle countykendall countygrundy countyporter countycoldwinter stormsnow
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
Chicago weather: Bitter cold follows snow; Wind Chill Advisory in effect
Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected starting Wednesday afternoon
Chicago weather: Several inches of snow, bitter cold on the way
Winter Advisory issued; up to 3 inches of snow predicted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 5-year-old grandson killed in Minooka fire
The costly side of Illinois' new marijuana trade that can't be revealed
Parents, grandparents to blame for half of child poisonings, study says
Chicago woman who forced boyfriend to drink bleach gets 15 years: prosecutors
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghan truce agreement
Chicago man, 24, found dead on Blue Line train in Rosemont
NBA All Star Weekend 2020 festivities in Chicago get underway
Show More
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
LIVE: Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Man charged in hit-and-run that injured sister of Andrew Holmes
Police: Mom of dead child left kids alone to go to bar
'Find me a girlfriend': Man offers $25K for help finding love
More TOP STORIES News