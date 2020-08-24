Chicago Weather: Frigid cold, snow showers possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frigid cold temperatures and a possible snow shower Christmas Eve night. Lows in the low teens with sub-zero wind chills.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Cold, with Indiana snow showers. High: 22, Low: 18
Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 35, Low: 22
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow. High: 42, Low: 24
Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 29, Low: 15
Tuesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 31, Low: 29
Wednesday: Rain and snow. High: 40, Low: 29
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold with AM snow. High: 29, Low: 16
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News