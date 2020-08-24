Weather

Chicago Weather: Frigid cold, snow showers possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frigid cold temperatures and a possible snow shower Christmas Eve night. Lows in the low teens with sub-zero wind chills.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Cold, with Indiana snow showers. High: 22, Low: 18

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 35, Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow. High: 42, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 29, Low: 15

Tuesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. High: 31, Low: 29

Wednesday: Rain and snow. High: 40, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold with AM snow. High: 29, Low: 16

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Mapped by zip code
How to ensure you won't be taxed on stolen benefits if victim of unemployment fraud
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Woman, boy killed in Gage Park hit-and-run: police
IL reports 7,037 cases, 96 COVID-19 deaths
ABC 7 viewers answer call, donate hundreds of toys to needy children
Show More
Record volume, COVID-19 contribute to Christmas mail delays
Churches find new ways to hold Christmas services amid pandemic
Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
'Soul' co-director shares inspiring message behind film
Legionnaires' case reported at Quincy veterans home
More TOP STORIES News