Weather

Chicago Weather: Frigid cold with snow at times

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frigid cold with snow at times Friday night, accumulating 1-3 inches. Low sin the single digits with below-0 wind chills.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Steady light snow. High: 14, Low: -5

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Extremely cold, with wind chills to -30. High: 6, Low: -1

Monday: Partly cloudy, lake snow. High: 15, Low: 7

Tuesday: Light snow. High: 19, Low: 5

Wednesday: Sunny then more snow late. High: 20, Low: 12

Thursday: Morning snow. High: 25, Low: 10

Friday: Sunny, a little warmer. High:26, Low: 15

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
