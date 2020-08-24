Weather

Chicago Weather: Frosty morning then partly cloudy Saturday

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frosty morning then partly cloudy Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Frosty morning, partly cloudy. High: 57, Low: 43

Sunday: Rainy, windy. High: 48, Low: 40

Monday: Isolated showers. High: 55, Low: 39

Tuesday: Still cool, but sunny. High: 63, Low: 43

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 65, Low: 46

Thursday: A little warmer. High: 66, Low: 46

Friday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 65, Low: 44

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More TOP STORIES News