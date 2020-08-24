Weather

Chicago Weather: Gusty winds possibly with showers Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gusty winds possibly with showers Saturday night. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 50, Low: 40

Monday: Sunny, warm, breezy. High: 76, Low: 60

Tuesday: Very warm. High: 83, Low: 60

Wednesday: Warm with showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 48

Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 58, Low: 43

Friday: Sunny, drying out. High: 60, Low: 44

Saturday: Morning rain, PM scattered showers. High: 60, Low: 40

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
