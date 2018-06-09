WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Heavy rain causes flooding in northern suburbs

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rains and thunderstorms moved across the Chicago area Saturday morning, causing some streets to flood in the northern suburbs. (WLS)

By
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Heavy rains and thunderstorms moved across the Chicago area Saturday morning, causing some streets to flood in the northern suburbs.

A Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Cook County until 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Some areas have seen three to five inches of rain.

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions in Prospect Heights, where police closed Elmhurst Road south of Willow Road because of high standing water. Drivers who encounter water-covered roads are warned not to drive on them.

The storms are expected to move out in the afternoon, which is expected to be mostly dry with some isolated storms. Another round of storms is expected to move in overnight and into Sunday morning.

RADAR: LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Mostly sunny and not too humid on a gorgeous Thursday. Highs around 80.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainfloodingflash floodingCook CountyProspect Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News