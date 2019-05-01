Chicago Weather Radar Live: Heavy rain continues; High-standing water closes roads

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5279498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heavy rain continued to fall Wednesday morning, causing some problems across the Chicago area.

Recent rainfall has caused higher than usual water levels and stronger than usual currents in the river system. There are also many unseen obstacles that can cause a kayak to overturn. Citizens should stay off the DuPage River during this high water period. pic.twitter.com/eK8ec8bPsa — NapervilleIL (@NapervilleIL) April 30, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain continues to fall across the Chicago area Wednesday morning, creating a sloggy commute and closing some roads.Flooding is a major concern, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of the area until 11 a.m. The rain could potentially cause problems for those who live in low-lying areas, near bodies of water.The weather has led to high-standing water on roadways, including in the south suburbs. In Palos Hills, 107th Street East is closed between La Grange Road and Kean Avenue and in Palos Park and Orland Park, Southwest Highway is closed between 13st and 143rd streets. In west suburban Glen Ellyn, Route 53 is closed between Park Boulevard and Butterfield Road.The rain is expected to continue through the morning before becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers.The wet weather is making its mark on city streets, as crews have closed a part of Jefferson Street for emergency repairs after the street buckled. Jefferson Street is closed to all traffic between Adams and Monroe Streets.The Chicago Department of Transportation would not confirm if the heavy bouts of rain are to blame but the street buckled after water from nearby sewers overflowed.Meanwhile overnight, parts of I-55 flooded, specifically near the Pulaski exit, forcing cars to slow down.In the city's East Side neighborhood, an alleyway looked more like a stream. Neighbors there said flooding was so bad cars were driving on the bike path to avoid the flood waters.The Chicago Water Reclamation Center center's control room is monitoring water levels closely."As waterfalls from the sky we continually open gate and try and stay ahead of it to keep the waterways at an elevation where we can still manage all that water," said Ed Staudacher, Chicago Water Reclamation Center.Chicago water officials are asking all residents to restrict water use as much as possible over the next few days. For instance put off laundry, showers, washing clothes, doing dishes until after the storm and capacity returns to normal. They say this will take some pressure off the system.Video in Naperville showed water creeping up onto the river walk, and in Geneva the Fox River came up just below a bridge.In Naperville, city officials asked citizens to stay off the river due to stronger than usual currents and unseen obstacles that could overturn vessels like kayaks.The weather is impacting traffic at Chicago's airports. As of 4:28 a.m. O'Hare International Airport reported 42 cancellations and delays averaging less than 15 minutes, while Midway International Airport reported 15 cancellations and delays averaging less than 15 minutes.Crews evacuated people from some buildings and cars Tuesday afternoon after a flood barrier failed along the Mississippi River, sending floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport, Iowa.The National Weather Service sent an alert around 4 p.m. of a flash flood emergency in Davenport, urging people downtown to immediately seek higher ground. Public works officials reported that a temporary flood barrier had failed and that many people sought shelter on the rooftops of downtown buildings."It was just the one barrier, so we're not expecting the flooding to spread beyond what we're seeing now," Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said. "That could change with heavy rain."The breach hit as communities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri prepare for record or near-record crests along the river. The National Weather Service already issued flood warnings for areas directly on either side of the river in 10 states, "all the way to the Gulf of Mexico," said meteorologist Mike McClure in Davenport.The floodwaters had overtaken vehicles and the first floors of some buildings on the river's edge, and rescue crews could be seen launching boats into the floodwaters to retrieve people stranded by the sudden surge.Mayor Frank Klipsch said there were no reports of injuries. He asked that people stay away from downtown while officials work to evacuate the area.