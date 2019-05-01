Chicago Weather: Heavy rain floods streets across area

A Flash Flood Watch was in effect for much of the area, which expired at 8 a.m. Most of the rain moved out of the area late Wednesday morning, with scattered rain possible in the afternoon.
Most of the rain fell in the southern and western suburbs with 2.81 inches of rain falling in Burr Ridge, 2.68 inches of rain in Plainfield and 2.66 inches of rain in Naperville. Several Flood Warnings are in effect for Chicago area rivers.
Floodwaters are covering a number of busy roads in the south and west suburbs and led tot he closure of the Naperville Riverwalk.
"We work with the park district for them to rope off Riverwalk to make sure that people don't go onto the area, obviously. Safety is our number one concern for our residents and our citizens," said Linda Lacloche, Naperville communications manager.
Naperville residents marveled at a rain-swollen DuPage River.
"It's just amazing," said Naperville resident Imelda Enrique. "We came to take the Riverwalk, but we couldn't so we decided to take some pictures. It's amazing. I like to see these things."
DuPage County Stormwater Management said they are operating all of its flood control facilities early Wednesday. Throughout the week, DuPage County received approximately 3.5 to 4.5 inches of rainfall countywide with the National Weather Service forecasting an additional 1/4 inches through Thursday, the agency said.
A number of streets are closed due to high standing water. In Palos Park and Orland Park, Southwest Highway is closed between 131st and 143rd streets. Several intersections and roads are closed in Wheaton, including Main Street from Illinois to Roosevelt.
These streets/intersections are closed due to flooding as of 7:35 a.m.:— City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) May 1, 2019
College/Stoddard
Manchester/Beverly
Erie between Manchester and Childs
Gables south of Roosevelt Rd.
Commerce Drive
Main Street from Illinois to Roosevelt
Main/Park
Please o not drive through standing water. pic.twitter.com/5CzfNFQXW6
UPDATE: Manchester/Beverly and Commerce Drive have been reopened.— City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) May 1, 2019
In Chicago, the wet weather made its mark on city streets, as crews closed a part of Jefferson Street for emergency repairs after the street buckled. Jefferson Street is closed to all traffic between Adams and Monroe Streets.
The Chicago Department of Transportation would not confirm if the heavy bouts of rain are to blame but the street buckled after water from nearby sewers overflowed.
Meanwhile overnight, parts of I-55 flooded, specifically near the Pulaski exit, forcing cars to slow down.
In the city's East Side neighborhood, an alleyway looked more like a stream. Neighbors there said flooding was so bad cars were driving on the bike path to avoid the flood waters.
The Chicago Water Reclamation Center center's control room is monitoring water levels closely.
"As waterfalls from the sky we continually open gate and try and stay ahead of it to keep the waterways at an elevation where we can still manage all that water," said Ed Staudacher, Chicago Water Reclamation Center.
MWRD officials are asking all residents to restrict water use as much as possible over the next few days. For instance put off laundry, showers, washing clothes, doing dishes until after the storm and capacity returns to normal. They say this will take some pressure off the system.
Parts of downtown Davenport, Iowa, flood as barrier fails
Crews evacuated people from some buildings and cars Tuesday afternoon after a flood barrier failed along the Mississippi River, sending floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport, Iowa.
The National Weather Service sent an alert around 4 p.m. of a flash flood emergency in Davenport, urging people downtown to immediately seek higher ground. Public works officials reported that a temporary flood barrier had failed and that many people sought shelter on the rooftops of downtown buildings.
"It was just the one barrier, so we're not expecting the flooding to spread beyond what we're seeing now," Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said. "That could change with heavy rain."
The breach hit as communities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri prepare for record or near-record crests along the river. The National Weather Service already issued flood warnings for areas directly on either side of the river in 10 states, "all the way to the Gulf of Mexico," said meteorologist Mike McClure in Davenport.
The floodwaters had overtaken vehicles and the first floors of some buildings on the river's edge, and rescue crews could be seen launching boats into the floodwaters to retrieve people stranded by the sudden surge.
Mayor Frank Klipsch said there were no reports of injuries. He asked that people stay away from downtown while officials work to evacuate the area.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.