Chicago Weather: Heavy snow overnight, Winter Storm Warning in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm warning or winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire Chicago area, with heavy snow starting in the evening and falling overnight. Lows in the 20s.
Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow diminishes. High: 32, Low: 21
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 7
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25, Low: 5
Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 30, Low: 16
Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow at night. High: 31, Low: 25
Sunday: Snow to mix. High: 33, Low: 30
Monday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 32, Low: 26
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
