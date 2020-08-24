Weather

Chicago Weather: Heavy snow overnight, Winter Storm Warning in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm warning or winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire Chicago area, with heavy snow starting in the evening and falling overnight. Lows in the 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow diminishes. High: 32, Low: 21

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 7

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25, Low: 5

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 30, Low: 16

Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow at night. High: 31, Low: 25

Sunday: Snow to mix. High: 33, Low: 30

Monday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 32, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago braces for biggest snowstorm in a year
3.2M in Illinois now eligible for COVID vaccine
Tinley Park Convention Center COVID vaccine site opens Tuesday
Live: House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
What to do if you get a 1099 but didn't file for unemployment
Show More
15-year-old dies in shootout during carjacking
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
Juvenile arrested in Indianapolis killings of 5, including pregnant woman
Lightfoot gets COVID vaccine as city moves into Phase 1B of distribution plan
Chicago museums reopen as COVID metrics improve
More TOP STORIES News