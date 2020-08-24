Weather

Chicago Weather: Heavy snow starting Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy with morning flurries Monday with heavy snow starting in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s.

Monday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow after 3 p.m. High: 34, Low: 29

Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow diminishes early. High: 31, Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 28, Low: 11

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 25, Low: 8

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 28, Low: 21

Saturday: Breezy and cloudy. High: 31, Low: 25

Sunday: Mix to rain High: 36, Low: 32

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
