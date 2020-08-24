Chicago Weather: Heavy, soaking rain overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms overnight, with heavy rain possible. Lows around 60 in the city and mid-50s in outlying areas.
Tuesday: Soaking morning rain. High: 71, Low: 60
Wednesday: Rainy at times. High: 68, Low: 59
Thursday: Mainly dry and cool. High: 68, Low: 58
Friday: Quite cool, showers possible. High: 70, Low: 60
Saturday: Few rain showers. High: 78, Low: 62
Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 74, Low: 59
Monday: Nice day. High: 75, Low: 57
