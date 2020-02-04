Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow forecast this week, high waves along Lake Michigan

LIVE FUTURECAST: See winter storm track, timing, snowfall amounts
Before the snow arrives, Tuesday will be dry and cloudy with winds gusting up to 30 mph. High waves of 8 - 11 feet are expected along the lakefront.
RELATED: Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory remains in effect for the northern suburbs and southern Wisconsin through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and in Cook County and northwest Indiana through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront
Wednesday will start off dry, but snow chances increase through the afternoon and could impact the evening commute.
RELATED: Residents who don't shovel could be fined up to $500
Most areas will see between 2 - 4 inches of snow by Thursday, with amounts closer to 6 inches the further south you go. Snow showers will continue through the Thursday morning commute before tapering off in the afternoon.
Light lake effect snow may impact Cook County and northwest Indiana on Friday.
RELATED: Where's the ice on Lake Michigan?