Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow forecast this week, high waves along Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After an unseasonably warm start to February, more snow is forecast for the Chicago area midweek.

LIVE FUTURECAST: See winter storm track, timing, snowfall amounts

Before the snow arrives, Tuesday will be dry and cloudy with winds gusting up to 30 mph. High waves of 8 - 11 feet are expected along the lakefront.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory remains in effect for the northern suburbs and southern Wisconsin through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and in Cook County and northwest Indiana through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will start off dry, but snow chances increase through the afternoon and could impact the evening commute.

Most areas will see between 2 - 4 inches of snow by Thursday, with amounts closer to 6 inches the further south you go. Snow showers will continue through the Thursday morning commute before tapering off in the afternoon.

Light lake effect snow may impact Cook County and northwest Indiana on Friday.

