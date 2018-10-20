WEATHER

Chicago Weather: High winds and snow

First snow of the season in Chicago area.

Snow fell and high winds blew on Saturday in the Chicago area, causing downed trees, delayed flights and power outages.

Winds between 25 mph and 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph were expected to continue into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Significant weather changes Saturday: wind gusts over 40 mph, scattered brief showers with ice pellets mixed in and temperatures dropping to the low 40s by afternoon.


Saturday's flurries was the first official snow of the season, but some snow did fall eight days ago just not at O'Hare where official readings are recorded.

A Wind Advisory was in effect for the Chicago area until 6 p.m. for the following counties: Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Will and Winnebago in Illinois, and the following counties in Indiana - Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter.

Fallen tree in Naperville on Oct. 20 due to high winds.



Showers were expected, which could result in isolated stronger winds up to 60 mph.

Commonwealth Edison reported that about 45,000 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m.

Flights arriving at O'Hare International Airport were experiencing delays on average of 54 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
