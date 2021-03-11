severe weather

Chicago Weather: High winds snap trees, utility poles across city, suburbs

Wind gusts Chicago: High winds roared across area overnight, leaving damage behind
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Damage could be found across the Chicago area Thursday morning, after high winds roared across the city and the suburbs overnight.

It was still rather windy Thursday morning, but it has subsided somewhat, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said. Winds reached up to 60 mph in Waukegan around 12:38 a.m.

The wind caused trees to fall and utility poles to snap all over Chicagoland. Over 1,100 people were without power Thursday morning, as well.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.



A car in the 7000-block of North Damen Avenue Rogers Park was crushed by a tree. There was a similar scene at 69th Street and Oglesby Avenue, in which heavy winds snapped a tree onto vehicles.

The high winds also caused a wall and a roof to collapse in the 2900-block of North Campbell Avenue. A neighboring building was also damaged from the collapse.

How do tornadoes form?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.



A house in Glenview could be seen with a tree on top of it, too.

And in Morton Grove a tent was blowing around in the parking lot of Kappy's restaurant at Dempster Street and Harlem Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries after the high winds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagosouth shorerogers parkmorton groveglenviewwaukeganwindwind damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Lightning poses unpredictable danger during thunderstorms
Extreme heat just as dangerous, deadly as cold and storms
Wind, hail can cause major damage during storms
Tornado safety: How to prepare for more dangerous seasons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daughter of Chicago's Public Enemy #1 plans to plead guilty in federal case
COPA shares video of police shooting armed woman in Lawndale traffic stop
Rideshare driver carjacked in Englewood after asking passengers not to eat in car
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
Apply now for help replacing Chicago lead service lines
Michigan City mayor apologizes for racist comments to Black pastor
Show More
Teacher thanks National Guard for kindness at vaccination
Cook Co. property tax relief available for Black, Latino and senior homeowners
Chicago's full calendar of city-run summer events authorized
This face-planting albatross in New Zealand is the laugh we all need
Chicago police launch new carjacking website for public to report crimes
More TOP STORIES News