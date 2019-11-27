Weather

Chicago Weather: High winds up to 60 mph could create hazardous conditions on busy travel day

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong winds gusting up to potentially 60 miles-per-hour could create hazardous weather conditions in the Chicago area on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

A National Weather Service High Wind Warning will go into effect at 6 a.m. for Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, Livingston counties in Illinois and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana until 6 p.m.

The High Wind Warning goes into effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana at 9 a.m. and will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 50-60 mph. This could make travel hazardous for big vehicles and could lead to tree damage and power outages.

The high winds could have an impact on flights on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Wednesday morning, there were no major delays at O'Hare and Midway.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Department of Aviation expects more than 1.9 million passengers to pass through the city's two airports during the next seven day, which means it will be more crowded than ever.

Severe weather has disrupted air travel around the country due to severe weather, so travelers flying in and out have been bracing for what could be to come as winds increase as the day progresses.

On the roadways, traffic could make your Thanksgiving trip take 2.5 times longer.

According to AAA, the worst time to be on the roads in Chicago will be between 4:15 and 6:15 p.m. It's the typical rush hour time, but with more than twice the travel time and longer if weather issues come into play.

Chicago-area residents will face the highest Thanksgiving Day gas prices they've seen in five years, experts say.
