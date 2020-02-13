Weather

Chicago Weather: Hot and humid with a few showers, storms Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and humid with a few showers, storms Sunday. Highs in 90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Hot and humid with a few showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 72

Monday: Hot with showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 71

Tuesday: Sunny, less humid. High: 87, Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 86, Low: 68

Thursday: Warm. High: 88, Low: 70

Friday: Storms far south of the city. High: 85, Low: 71

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 67



