Chicago Weather: Hot and humid with a few showers, storms Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and humid with a few showers, storms Sunday. Highs in 90s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Hot and humid with a few showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 72
Monday: Hot with showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 71
Tuesday: Sunny, less humid. High: 87, Low: 66
Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 86, Low: 68
Thursday: Warm. High: 88, Low: 70
Friday: Storms far south of the city. High: 85, Low: 71
Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 67
