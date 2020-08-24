Chicago Weather: Hot, breezy Saturday

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and breezy Saturday. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Hot and breezy. High: 92, Low: 70

Sunday: Very hot. High: 93, Low: 71

Monday: Hot, more humid, stray storm. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: A few storms, humid, mostly sunny. High: 88, Low: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still warm. High: 85, Low: 68

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 84, Low: 67

